BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Short Interest Update

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 982,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Vollins sold 21,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $99,663.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 314.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,139,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 864,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after buying an additional 826,762 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth $2,427,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5,264.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 555,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDSI shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.

Shares of BDSI opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.92 million, a PE ratio of 100.80 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.81.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.