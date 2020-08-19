Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $342.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $350.00 to $342.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. ValuEngine cut shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.36.

BIIB stock traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.72. 35,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,793. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 35.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth $41,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth $39,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Biogen by 54.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Biogen by 169.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

