BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Up 114.6% in July

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 114.6% from the July 15th total of 689,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 87,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLRX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,357. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.23. Equities analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

