BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Update

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 114.6% from the July 30th total of 689,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 709,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,357. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Get BIOLINERX LTD/S alerts:

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 87,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLRX. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

About BIOLINERX LTD/S

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.