BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Lowered to $113.00 at SVB Leerink

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

BMRN stock traded down $41.57 on Wednesday, hitting $76.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,194. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.95 and a beta of 1.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $476,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

