BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $136.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $43.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.31. 1,475,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.36 and its 200-day moving average is $100.95. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $300,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

