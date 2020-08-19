BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of BNGO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,265,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,990,326. BioNano Genomics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.88.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 15,217.90% and a negative net margin of 390.52%. On average, research analysts predict that BioNano Genomics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

