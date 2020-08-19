BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNGO. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. BioNano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). BioNano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.52% and a negative return on equity of 15,217.90%. As a group, analysts predict that BioNano Genomics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

