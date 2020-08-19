BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Update

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,639. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.07.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.52 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BioNTech from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

