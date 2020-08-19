BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Short Interest Update

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. BioTelemetry has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioTelemetry will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth $626,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth $340,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 127.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.