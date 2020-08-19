Biotron (BTRN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded down 51.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Biotron has a market capitalization of $7,783.75 and $23.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biotron token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Biotron has traded 56.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Biotron

Biotron was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 tokens. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI. The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron. Biotron’s official website is biotron.io.

Buying and Selling Biotron

Biotron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biotron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biotron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

