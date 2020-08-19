BitCoal (COAL) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $13,212.33 and approximately $25.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.63 or 0.00787933 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003095 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000608 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io.

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

