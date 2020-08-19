Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,828.28

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $17,828.28 and approximately $42,916.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00478657 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00022924 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00012606 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003092 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000297 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.