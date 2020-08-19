Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $1,631.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039087 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $647.20 or 0.05478414 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003581 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

