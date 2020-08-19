Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $10.65 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $186.53 million and $10.81 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.65 or 0.00090482 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Bit-Z, Upbit and Instant Bitex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00654436 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00076740 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001035 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000419 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Vebitcoin, Indodax, TDAX, Bitlish, Coinone, Zebpay, Bitinka, Koineks, Binance, Sistemkoin, Exrates, SouthXchange, Crex24, Huobi, CEX.IO, Negocie Coins, YoBit, Korbit, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Ovis, HitBTC, BitMarket, Kucoin, Bit-Z, DSX, Exmo, Bithumb, Bitfinex, QuadrigaCX, Gate.io, Bitsane, BitBay, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, BitFlip, Braziliex, Upbit, Coinnest, Instant Bitex, C2CX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

