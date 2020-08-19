Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Market Capitalization Tops $563,574.87

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $563,574.87 and $43,479.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.88 or 0.00033083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004832 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000746 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000966 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 145,192 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

