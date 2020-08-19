Bitcore (BTX) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $1,796.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002124 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, Exrates, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,813.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.44 or 0.03491213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.92 or 0.02496424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00533216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00778366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00058171 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.99 or 0.00660125 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,380,975 coins and its circulating supply is 17,880,015 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, QBTC, CryptoBridge, Exrates, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.