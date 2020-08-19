BitDegree Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One BitDegree token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Cobinhood and HitBTC. BitDegree has a market cap of $456,976.32 and $764.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitDegree Token Profile

BitDegree (BDG) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cobinhood, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

