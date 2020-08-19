BitSend (BSD) Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, BitSend has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $136,634.07 and $397.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00751842 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011240 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004652 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001188 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 28,246,025 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.