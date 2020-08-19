Bitzeny Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $213,574.21 and $2.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00523810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000850 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

