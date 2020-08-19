Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Short Interest Down 36.0% in August

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 864,500 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the July 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Black Hills news, CEO Linden R. Evans purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,048.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 41.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 2,428.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.61. 252,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,121. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $64.42. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sidoti upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.