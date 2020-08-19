BlackCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $17,205.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $17,205.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00028112 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000452 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,136,520 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.