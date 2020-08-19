Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 1.4% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 186,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 58.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II in the second quarter worth about $125,000.

MUE opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

