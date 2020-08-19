Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has raised its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BSL opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18.

About Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

