Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) announced a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund has raised its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

About Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

