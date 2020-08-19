Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 83 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $39,632.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $469.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.42. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $510.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $695,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $4,841,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.43.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

