Blakecoin (BLC) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $9,586.96 and $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,813.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.67 or 0.03493132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.75 or 0.02511917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00532666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00770381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00060118 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00674065 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016329 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 27,082,535 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

