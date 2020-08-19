BLAST Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. BLAST has a market capitalization of $41,577.19 and $15.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002771 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002442 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000161 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 45,051,703 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

