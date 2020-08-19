BlitzPredict Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,057.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded down 56.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $167,307.16 and approximately $1,057.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006790 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004896 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000756 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000905 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00033662 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlitzPredict can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

