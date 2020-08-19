Blockburn Achieves Market Capitalization of $103,952.80 (BURN)

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Blockburn token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Blockburn has a market capitalization of $103,952.80 and $573,668.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockburn has traded 69.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.48 or 0.00875539 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.26 or 0.01262837 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00021417 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000666 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Blockburn Token Profile

BURN is a token. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,977,738,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,104,524 tokens. The official website for Blockburn is blockburn.io. Blockburn’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockburn

Blockburn can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockburn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockburn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockburn using one of the exchanges listed above.

