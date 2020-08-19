Blockchain Certified Data Token Hits Market Capitalization of $4.63 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 120.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and IDEX. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $4,135.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00143185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.48 or 0.01762118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00190752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00137672 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

