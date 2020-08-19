Blocknet (BLOCK) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $9.87 million and $29,040.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00011919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000122 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,032,263 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

