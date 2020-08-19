Blockstack (STX) Market Cap Tops $142.28 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002094 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockstack has a market cap of $142.28 million and $2.34 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockstack has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039415 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.59 or 0.05538324 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003507 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00046145 BTC.

About Blockstack

Blockstack (STX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 808,734,707 coins and its circulating supply is 574,811,341 coins. Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin.

Buying and Selling Blockstack

