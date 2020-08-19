Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman Sells 1,650 Shares

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $23,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Swaminathan Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 56,270 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $716,317.10.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 68,774 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $1,050,178.98.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 338,847 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $5,113,201.23.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after buying an additional 1,346,273 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1,003.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,307,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 1,189,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 641,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

