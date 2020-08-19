Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the January 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph acquired 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $108,613.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,443,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,822,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 129,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,697 in the last ninety days. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth $889,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 442,442 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 3,130.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Apron stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. 30,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,760. The company has a market capitalization of $112.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -4.53. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $131.04 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 103.21% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. On average, analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

