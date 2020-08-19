Blue Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $45.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Blue Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $828,403.22 and $45.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blue Protocol has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blue Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039545 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $661.94 or 0.05620164 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003549 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00046217 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

BLUE is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blue Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blue Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.