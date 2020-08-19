Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,263.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,049 shares of company stock worth $3,761,008. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,479,000 after buying an additional 52,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,277,000 after purchasing an additional 432,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,629,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% during the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 208,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,152. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPMC. ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

