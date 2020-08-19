B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 453 ($5.92).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 500 ($6.54) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 370 ($4.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 500 ($6.54) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective (up previously from GBX 340 ($4.45)) on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of LON BME traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 489 ($6.39). 2,068,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 54.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 450.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 367.25. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 3.91 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 484.99 ($6.34).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

