BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Short Interest Down 19.7% in June

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

BMCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush upgraded BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.49. 468,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.45.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 2.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,647,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,562,000 after acquiring an additional 65,311 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 1.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 2,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,268,000 after acquiring an additional 31,570 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 28.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,066,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,960,000 after acquiring an additional 459,418 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 51.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,571,000 after acquiring an additional 525,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,549 shares in the last quarter.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

