BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Short Interest Update

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 453,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of BMC Stock stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.49. 468,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,938. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.45.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 11.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 20.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the first quarter worth $1,405,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 83.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 267,295 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMCH shares. ValuEngine upgraded BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.09.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

