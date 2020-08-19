BMO Capital Markets Boosts Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target to $11.00

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

AMCR has been the topic of several other research reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

AMCR traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. 134,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,977,143. Amcor has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 438,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,608 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Amcor by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 52,537 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Amcor by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

