BMO Capital Markets Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $137.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Zscaler stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.06 and its 200 day moving average is $83.62. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of -235.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $135.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,666 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $2,085,249.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,130,720.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 5,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.60, for a total value of $637,826.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,601,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,088 shares of company stock worth $33,509,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Zscaler by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 39.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zscaler by 84.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 93,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 933.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 200,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

