Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.21 and last traded at C$20.14, approximately 22,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 68,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

