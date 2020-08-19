Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Scotiabank

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.13% from the stock’s current price.

BOWFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on Boardwalk REIT from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Boardwalk REIT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.37. 2,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

