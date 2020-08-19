Bonpay (BON) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Bonpay has a market capitalization of $102,256.68 and approximately $2,878.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bonpay has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Bonpay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00142910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.97 or 0.01765695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00190905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00137679 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Bonpay

Bonpay’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

