BonusCloud (BXC) Market Cap Hits $790,343.86

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 18% against the dollar. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $790,343.86 and $1,276.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $652.16 or 0.05556645 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00046205 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

