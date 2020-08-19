BOOM Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, BOOM has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $9,666.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00138643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.35 or 0.01780563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00192099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00135362 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 971,420,717 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,389,984 tokens. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.