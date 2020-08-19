Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. Piper Sandler lowered Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

BOOT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.90.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.49 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 381,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 52,179 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

