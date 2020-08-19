Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Shares of Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.96. Borqs Technologies shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 6,705 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Borqs Technologies stock. Intel Corp increased its holdings in Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,192,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,060 shares during the period. Borqs Technologies makes up about 2.1% of Intel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Intel Corp owned about 13.03% of Borqs Technologies worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

