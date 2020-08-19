BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Up 15.5% in May

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOSC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.80. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%.

BOS Better OnLine Sol Company Profile

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

